Philly Zoning Board delays FDR Park tree-cutting decision

It’s not yet clear whether a plan to build athletic fields in a partially naturalized area of FDR Park in South Philly can go forward unchanged.

The city of Philadelphia’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) declined to vote Wednesday on a special exception that would allow the Fairmount Park Conservancy to cut down dozens of large trees in the park’s former golf course area — which some park users have nicknamed the Meadows — to build athletic fields and courts, play areas, and a new parking lot.

“We know we have people in the audience on both sides of this who want to express themselves,” ZBA Chair William Bergman said Wednesday, following lengthy testimony on behalf of the nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy, which is leading the project. “It’s just too much to try to get in today.”

The work is part of a $250 million renovation of the park that promises a new welcome center, playgrounds, fieldhouse, nature trails, and dozens of athletic fields and courts.

The plan aims to address current chronic flooding at the park and future sea level rise by dredging the center of the park, building a 33-acre tidal wetland, replacing malfunctioning tide gates that regulate the impact of the tidal Delaware River on water levels in the park, and using the dredged soil to elevate the edges of the park, where the athletic fields and other amenities are planned.

Work has already begun on the welcome center renovations and wetland, which the Philadelphia International Airport is funding as an offset for disrupting other wetlands for its cargo expansion project. A new playground with a “mega swing set” opened last year. The entire FDR Park project is expected to be finished by 2026.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy’s lawyers came before the ZBA Wednesday seeking a special exception to cut down 48 heritage trees in the northwest quadrant of the park in order to build the “Picnic & Play” phase of the project, which includes five multi-purpose turf playing fields, four basketball courts, four baseball fields, tennis or pickleball courts, a playground, parking, and two picnic areas. They say the area already contains a “soil stockpile.” The ZBA chose to defer its decision to an unspecified later date to move on to other agenda items on Wednesday.

City Parks and Recreation officials say the five multipurpose athletic fields could serve upwards of 60,000 youth athletes annually, helping address a shortage of quality sports facilities in South Philly.

“I foresee FDR Park, once it’s fully complete, being a place where there’s a lot of things going on, there’s a lot of families, … a lot of people who are coming together and having a good time, enjoying themselves, staying active,” said Anthony Meadows, president of the South Philly Sigma Sharks, a youth football, basketball, and cheer organization that plans to use the new sports facilities for some of their games. “Some of these places that I go in Florida for youth football tournaments, I’m like, ‘Wow, why can’t that be in Philadelphia?’”

But opponents of the plan argue it will destroy what’s left of the Meadows — which they see as rare wild space in Philly — in favor of artificial turf fields that will only be open to the public part of the time.