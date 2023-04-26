Flooding at FDR Park lake renews criticism of renovation

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

During the construction of a wetland in FDR Park in South Philadelphia, a contractor removed two tide gates. Last week, water levels in the park’s lakes rose, partially submerging the bases of some nearby trees, benches, picnic tables, and playground equipment.

The flood is the latest development to spark concern among residents who object to parts of the $250 million transformation of FDR Park, which will include a destination playground, a new welcome center, dozens of athletic fields and courts, a kayak and canoe launch, and a “great lawn” for celebrations and picnics.

“What we’re seeing here is at best incompetence, at worst negligence,” said Rich Garella, a South Philly resident and volunteer with Save The Meadows. “We have to see some kind of accounting for how it happened.”

Some tree species are well adapted to wet roots. But standing water can hurt others, if it remains for an extended period of time, said David Arscott, executive director and watershed scientist at Stroud Water Research Center.

“Most trees and shrubs can withstand some time period of being inundated by floodwaters — typically something like maybe five days to a week,” Arscott said. “We’re going to have to wait and see.”

The 33-acre wetland project is an attempt to improve drainage at the park, where flooding from heavy rains often leaves existing amenities, including the baseball fields and playground, wet.

The project includes planting thousands of new native trees and shrubs, according to city officials, as well as dredging — so that area of the park can hold more water. Part of the dredged soil will raise athletic facilities to keep them dry.

The Philadelphia International Airport is funding and managing the wetland project as an offset for disrupting other wetlands in its cargo expansion project.