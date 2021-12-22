Philadelphia’s airports will benefit from more than $30 million from the new federal infrastructure law.

The lion’s share will go to Philadelphia International Airport, which will receive $30,721,947, and use it as part of a $1.2 billion dollar expansion program for handling cargo.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decrease in the number of passengers and an uptick in cargo, said CEO Chellie Cameron at a press conference.

“We have a lot of interest around the industry for folks who want to come in here and build and help us expand, and we are thrilled with the money that this bill will help us to for the projects that it will help us to accomplish,” she said. “We already have $90 million [of] skin in the game.”