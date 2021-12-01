At a key Pa. port complex, long-term problems and short-term staffing issues are colliding

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Trucking and marine shipping experts say labor shortages and infrastructure issues are partially hampering the flow of goods in and out of Pennsylvania.

Representatives from both industries testified Monday at a hearing on state supply chain issues hosted by the House Democratic Policy committee. Republicans, who have their own Policy committee, were not invited.

Democrats wanted to find out whether people on the East Coast should expect delays similar to what’s happening at ports on the West Coast.

CBS’ 60 Minutes reports ships at a port in California are taking as long as nine days to unload when they usually would take just two.

The good news for Pa. is that delays at the Port of Philadelphia have so far been limited. Dominic O’Brien, the port’s Senior Marketing Manager, said workers typically handle more bulk and refrigerated freight than containers, which often carry highly-sought after retail goods.

“We’re not getting a lot of that type of…retail stuff: the computers and the clothes and the televisions,” O’Brien said.

That has meant more space for containers when they do arrive. Executive Director Jeff Theobald said in a statement that the Port is on track to process 740,000 containers by year’s end — up 15 percent from last year. By contrast, the port in Long Beach, California has had to process 10 times that amount this year and has been recently running out of space.

But even though it’s steadily been handling more traffic than in past years, the Port said it could handle more if long-term issues weren’t in the way.

O’Brien said CSX Transportation, one of the railroad companies that services the port, cut back the number of inland destinations it travels to from Philly several years ago. PhilaPort also claims another company, Norfolk Southern, has not been using a rail yard it owns in the city.

“If they hadn’t made those cuts, we might have been able to handle this better,” O’Brien said. “It’s not like we can just open some taps and get a flood of new cargo.”

Neither company responded to requests for comment.