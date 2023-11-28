Schuylkill River Trail partners closer to goal of creating a continuous trail from Philadelphia to Schuylkill County

Schuylkill River means “hidden river” in Dutch.

A partnership between nonprofits and local governments is working to make it not so hidden.

They are collaborating on the construction of a continuous 120-mile trail along the Schuylkill River that will connect Philadelphia and Frackville in Schuylkill County.

The trail network, which has been expanding since the 1980s, continues to advance year by year.

Schuylkill River Greenways is leading its development and inaugurated the Schuylkill River Trail Auburn Bridge – a restored railroad bridge that crosses the river in Auburn and West Brunswick Township. The restoration of the Auburn Bridge is the second of a three-phase plan to connect Auburn to Hamburg.

The final phase will link the portion that starts at the bridge to the Kernsville Dam near Hamburg.

The Schuylkill River Trail so far has more than 70 miles of trails, including more than 30 miles between southeastern Philadelphia and Parker Ford, Chester County, where the trail breaks off. It picks up again in Pottsville and continues for 20 miles until reaching Reading.

Tim Fenchel, deputy director of Schuylkill River Greenways, said Montgomery County is closing the gap between Pottsville and Parker Ford – a project likely to be completed around this time next year.

“Once that section is done, it will be one continuous trail from downtown Philadelphia, all the way to the city of Reading, which would be probably over 40 miles or so,” Fenchel said.