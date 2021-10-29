Labor ‘militancy’ is on the rise in Philly. Workers and experts explain #Striketober

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia region saw an uptick in labor organizing, particularly cultural, professional, and service workers. When the economy turned upside down in 2020, thousands in the region lost jobs. As the economy recovers, the number of positions posted far outstrips the number of unemployed people, and workers are flexing.

“This is a spike in labor activity and labor militancy,” said Rutgers University labor historian Francis Ryan. “Workers are asserting their power in ways that haven’t been done in over a generation,” he continued.

Ryan is from Philadelphia and has studied the city’s labor unions. Strike activity was high in the 1930s and 40s, but has waned and was far less common by the 1980s and 90s when he was growing up, he said.

Workers at the Wyndham, the majority of whom are Black, Latino and/or immigrants, have never voted to strike before, according to representatives from UNITE HERE Philly Local 274. The union represents 4,000 workers across Philadelphia’s stadiums, airport and hotels.

“We’ve got workers who have been here for 35 years,” said organizer Earlene Bly. “These workers are tired.”

The hotel staff say a number of factors have pushed them to demand more. Jobs are getting harder, and pay is not keeping up. For one, the pandemic winnowed the staff at the hotel, from around 100 to 57. That has put more work on the backs of those who remain.

“They got rid of the greeters. They got rid of the hostess. So we were doing all of that,” said restaurant server Monica Burks, who has worked at the hotel for 13 years.

Pandemic changes such as reduced room-cleaning and contactless check-in and check-out seem here to stay, and also contribute to the reduced workforce and more combination jobs.

The old contract for Wyndham workers expired in 2019. The proposal that workers just rejected would spread raises, including retroactive pay, over several years, per a fact sheet of details reviewed by WHYY. For example, a bartender would get a $0.15/hour raise retroactive to September 1, 2021, and another $0.10 on January 1, 2022, followed by $0.10 more every six months. Food servers would get the single largest boost: $1/hour more, followed by smaller incremental raises. Workers said they felt these increases are too small to make their wages fair and comparable to other unionized hotels.

If a contract agreement is not reached, the workers are planning a one-day strike in November. The date is not finalized, but it would be after pickets scheduled for Nov. 8 and 15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said the hotel will remain open during a potential strike without impact to guests.

“While we respect the right of employees to take a strike vote, we do not think a strike would be an effective way to resolve contract negotiations. We look forward to continuing to work with UNITE HERE towards reaching a fair and equitable contract,” said Director of Communications Rob Myers.