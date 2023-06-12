Ileana Fortuno has wanted to be a homeowner since moving to Philadelphia to pursue a career in the nonprofit arts sector. But five years later, she’s still renting. And purchasing that house feels like a fantasy.

“It feels more and more like a dream that might not ever get achieved,” said Fortuno, who fell in love with the city while she was an undergrad at nearby Rowan University.

The city’s weak housing market is the main reason why. Like many first-time homebuyers, overvalued home prices and high mortgage rates have forced Fortuno to hit the pause button on her plan to put down permanent roots.

It feels less risky than banking on better days ahead.

“I would rather wait rather than resign myself to being locked in at 6%, 7% or more of a mortgage rate for 30 years, and then hope that I’m able to refinance at a lower rate — if that’s even a possibility,” said Fortuno, who lives with her fiancé in South Philly.

‘We’d be spread thin’

Housing experts and economists can’t confidently predict when things will improve, though there’s an expectation they will in the coming months, potentially by the end of this year.

In the meantime, tenants and homebuyers continue to be priced out of the residential housing market, even as Philadelphia remains one of the few big cities in the country where it’s cheaper to buy than rent a typical house.

Mortgage rates are hovering around 6.5% — more than double what they were during the height of the pandemic. And home prices remain 10% to 15% above what’s considered normal.

In 2018, Mallory Politz McKenna and her husband bought a two-bedroom house near Lehigh Avenue in East Kensington. They were having a baby girl and needed more space.