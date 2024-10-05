Former President Donald Trump returns to Butler, Pa., on Saturday for a rally on the site where he was nearly killed in a deadly July 13 shooting.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Ali Bradley this week, Trump said he felt he had to return to the Pennsylvania town.

“I’m going back to Butler because I feel I have an obligation to go back to Butler. We never finished what we were supposed to do. And I said that day when I was shot, I said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re gonna come back.’”

The event will be on the grounds of the Butler Farm Show — the same location where the July assassination attempt took place. All signs point to a Trump rally that will be bigger and longer than even a standard Trump event. What’s unclear is how inflammatory of a tone Trump will take in front of a friendly crowd on a site where he narrowly escaped death, or whether he plans a more somber message.

When asked what Trump plans for his speech, campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt gave few details.

“President Trump looks forward to returning to Butler, Pennsylvania to honor the victims from that tragic day,” she said in a statement. “The willingness of Pennsylvanians to join President Trump in his return to Butler represents the strength and resiliency of the American people.

Guests will include a shooting survivor, as well as Elon Musk

On Friday, the Trump campaign team sent out a list of more than 60 special guests for the event. It includes the family of Corey Comperatore, who died in the July 13 shooting, as well as David Dutch, who was injured in the shooting. (The other person injured that day, James Copenhaver, was not listed among the guests.)

The list also includes both typical Trump rally guests — an array of politicians, local sheriffs and Trump family members — as well as unusual additions. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be in attendance, as well as the Frog-X Parachute Team, which bills itself as a “veteran-owned, extreme aerial demonstration team.”

All of this sets up the rally to be an all-day affair. Usually, doors have opened for recent Trump rallies three or four hours ahead of time. On Saturday, they will open at 10 a.m. ET — a full seven hours before Trump is set to speak, at 5 p.m. Three hours have been allotted before Trump’s speech for the pre-program.