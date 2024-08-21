What’s it like to buy a house these days? Interest rates are slowly decreasing, but inventory is pretty low, and with sky-high prices, first-time buyers have it rough. Now, new regulations for real estate agents are stirring up the market even more, leading to confusion for those hoping to own a home. Our guests are Mike Coleman, realtor and adjunct instructor at Temple University’s Real Estate Institute, and Kevin Gillen, a senior research fellow with Drexel University’s Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation.