The challenges of buying a home in 2024

What’s it like to buy a house these days? Interest rates are slowly coming down, but inventory is low, and with sky-high prices, first time buyers have it tough.

Air Date: August 21, 2024 12:00 pm
Rowhouses in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood

File photo: Rowhouses in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What’s it like to buy a house these days? Interest rates are slowly decreasing, but inventory is pretty low, and with sky-high prices, first-time buyers have it rough. Now, new regulations for real estate agents are stirring up the market even more, leading to confusion for those hoping to own a home. Our guests are Mike Coleman, realtor and adjunct instructor at Temple University’s Real Estate Institute, and Kevin Gillen, a senior research fellow with Drexel University’s Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation.

Guests from the left: Kevin Gillen and Mike Coleman. Then, hosts Cherri Gregg and Avi Wolfman-Arent.

