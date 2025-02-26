From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After a year of research, hearings and deliberation, the Philadelphia Tax Reform Commission convened by City Council last February shared its recommendations publicly for the first time.

Among the more than a dozen recommendations, the commission proposed eliminating the business income and receipts tax over a 12-year period, reducing the city wage tax below 3% and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The suggestions come as Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Council are beginning the city’s budget process for the upcoming fiscal year. It’s the third commission to review the city’s tax structure, as it previously did in 2009 and 2003.

For decades, the city has relied upon the city wage tax and business taxes to support programs and services, but some economists and the commission suggest shifting toward real estate and property taxes.

But Philadelphia would be unable to levy a different property tax rate on commercial buildings and single-family homes because of an obscure state law known as the uniformity clause.

Under former Mayor Jim Kenney, the business income and receipts tax rate declined slightly. Mayor Parker has not proposed any changes yet.