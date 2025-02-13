From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker shared some insight into her priorities for the second year of her term during an annual luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Parker plans to introduce tax reform, revitalize Market East and invest in an affordable-housing strategy this year. However, she declined to share whether that will mean cutting business taxes, something a coalition of business chambers have lobbied for each year.

Instead, Parker emphasized her focus on expanding the local economy, which would collect more taxes overall. And that takes handling basic quality-of-life issues.

“You can’t grow the economic pie without making sure Philadelphia is safe, clean and green,” she said. “You have to take care of those basics first because no companies want to do business in a city they didn’t think was safe for their employees. I still believe that. Tax reform is part of that conversation.”