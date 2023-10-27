Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A new roadmap for Market East considers a new Sixers arena a “catalyst” that could help transform the struggling corridor and surrounding blocks, echoing the team’s argument since announcing the project last July.

Released Thursday by the Center City District, the independent plan highlights the project’s capacity to better connect an area stretching from Chinatown to Midtown Village, and from City Hall to the Liberty Bell.

The analysis, released in partnership with the Market East Improvement Association, also points to the potential the $1.55 billion arena has to drive new development that could further enliven that section, and particularly East Market Street, once Philadelphia’s premier retail hub.

“We think we need to make Market East a high-density, mixed-use street. Not just one site. But the entire street really needs to move up a notch,” said Paul Levy, president of the Center City District, during a news conference inside the Marriott Hotel on East Market.

In addition to the arena, the study lists a number of other interventions and improvements that, taken together, could make Market East a part of town where people want to spend time and money year-round, residents and non-residents alike.

The plan calls for creating a pair of civic plazas along Market Street, making major streetscape improvements along 10th Street, and reinforcing Filbert Street so it is more vibrant and welcoming, among other recommendations.

Chinatown, a community that views the arena proposal as an “existential threat” to the 150-year-old neighborhood, should be strengthened and protected, according to the evaluation conducted by Boston-based design firm Sasaki & Associates.

“We hear loud and clear what their concerns are, and have talked with them. And many of their concerns are legitimate. And most of their concerns, I think, can be addressed,” said Levy.