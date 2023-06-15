Philadelphia has a new public space.

Jefferson Plaza now sits at the corner of 12th and Chestnut Streets, adjacent to the forthcoming Honickman Center, a 19-story medical building part of Jefferson Health’s Center City campus.

The plaza can be accessed on Chestnut Street, but is also located off Chestnut Walk. The new pedestrian-only corridor cuts through East Market, the $1 billion mixed-use redevelopment that runs between Market and Chestnut Streets, from 11th to 12th streets.

The opening of Jefferson Plaza and Chestnut Walk effectively marks the end of a decade-long effort to transform this four-acre square of Center City — and the blocks beyond it.

“From the beginning, we dreamt of creating a vibrant, diverse neighborhood to revitalize the blocks just east of City Hall,” said Daniel Killinger, president of National Development during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.