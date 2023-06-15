Donate

New plaza caps a 10-year effort to reignite a struggling corner of downtown Philly

Jefferson Plaza is part of the block-long East Market development near City Hall.

New public space on a city corner.

Jefferson Plaza at East Market is a 12,000-square-foot public space, part of the East Market redevelpment project. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia has a new public space.

Jefferson Plaza now sits at the corner of 12th and Chestnut Streets, adjacent to the forthcoming Honickman Center, a 19-story medical building part of Jefferson Health’s Center City campus.

The plaza can be accessed on Chestnut Street, but is also located off Chestnut Walk. The new pedestrian-only corridor cuts through East Market, the $1 billion mixed-use redevelopment that runs between Market and Chestnut Streets, from 11th to 12th streets.

The opening of Jefferson Plaza and Chestnut Walk effectively marks the end of a decade-long effort to transform this four-acre square of Center City — and the blocks beyond it.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“From the beginning, we dreamt of creating a vibrant, diverse neighborhood to revitalize the blocks just east of City Hall,” said Daniel Killinger, president of National Development during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.


  • Cutting the ribbon to open Jefferson Plaza are (from left) Paul Levy of Center City District, Jane Golden of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jeffrey Kanne of National Real Estate Advisors, Joseph Cacchione and Patricial Wellenbach, of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, and Daniel Killinger of National Real Estate Development. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Cutting the ribbon to open Jefferson Plaza are (from left) Paul Levy of Center City District, Jane Golden of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jeffrey Kanne of National Real Estate Advisors, Joseph Cacchione and Patricial Wellenbach, of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, and Daniel Killinger of National Real Estate Development. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Joseph Cacchione, ceo of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Joseph Cacchione, ceo of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors, speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors, speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden (center) joins other VIPs at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden (center) joins other VIPs at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Portuguese visual artist Diogo Machado stands before his mural, ''CRADLE,'' commissioned for Jefferson Plaza in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Portuguese visual artist Diogo Machado stands before his mural, ''CRADLE,'' commissioned for Jefferson Plaza in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Daniel Killinger, president of National Real Estate Development, speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Daniel Killinger, president of National Real Estate Development, speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Paul Levy, president and CEO of Center City District,speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Paul Levy, president and CEO of Center City District,speaks at the ceremonial opening of Jefferson Plaza, a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor space that connects Market and Chestnut streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

Launched in 2014, East Market comprises six interconnected parcels. Some of the projects were built from the ground up. Others are the result of adaptive reuse and traditional renovation.

The Honickman Center, slated for completion in early 2024, will serve as an outpatient care facility. The $762 million development is Jefferson Health’s largest investment in the institution’s history.

East Market also includes a pair of modern apartment towers containing more than 560 units with ground-floor retail; an office building constructed inside a former warehouse; and a boutique hotel that sits inside a renovated office building.

Portuguese visual artist Diogo Machado (second from left) created ”CRADLE,” a mural commissioned for Jefferson Plaza in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. Mushado is joined by (from left) Joseph Cacchione of Thomas Jefferson University, Jane Golden of Mural Arts, Daniel Killinger of National Real Estate Development, Patricia Wellenbach of Thomas Jefferson University, and Jeffrey Kanne of National Real Estate Advisors. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Each of these separate buildings really reinforce each other in a really unique way. And they remind us that successful cities are not built out of one employment sector or another employment sector, but an ensemble of all of those different sectors coming together around one place,” said Paul Levy, president of the Center City District.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The East Market development sits across the street from the Fashion District Mall, a third of which could be torn down to make way for a new basketball arena for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Related Content

Amid considerable opposition from Chinatown residents and businesses, the team behind the proposal — dubbed 76 Place — is pitching the project as an economic engine that, like East Market, will help reignite a set of languishing blocks that surround it.

The proposal would include a roughly 18,500-seat arena, but also street-level restaurants and retail and a pedestrian concourse.

“All of that will happen on non-game days as well. And so that life and energy that Market East so desperately needs,” David Adelman, chairman of 76 DevCorp, said during a recent interview.

The Sixers want to move into the new arena in 2031, the same year the team’s lease is up at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Subscribe to PlanPhilly

Our weekly newsletter delivers original reporting on the people, places and things that make Philly.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate