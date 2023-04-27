Could a Sixers arena ‘completely transform’ Market East?

‘Not a lost cause’

Market Street was once home to the “Big Six” — a group of flagship department stores that brought considerable foot traffic to the blocks east of City Hall, including Strawbridge & Clothier, Gimbel Bros., and Wanamaker. It was the city’s busiest retail center.

In the 1950s, the prominence of these premier stores began to fade, with families starting to move out of the city and into the suburbs as factories moved there or overseas. Eventually, all of them changed ownership or closed.

Market East was never quite the same. And yet it never quite bottomed out either. In fact, these days the area is largely keeping pace with other parts of Center City, according to a report published this month by the Center City District.

The vacancy rate for West Market was 18.2% during the final quarter of 2022. The vacancy rate for Market East was 19.7%. Those figures are on par with the core of downtown Philadelphia, which are slightly below the occupancy rates in 2019.

“Market East is not a lost cause at all,” said Lauren Gilchrist, executive vice president and market leader for Newmark Greater Philadelphia.

Between 2018 and 2022, developers poured more than $1 billion into Market East, according to data from the Center City District, including National Real Estate Development’s $600 million mixed-use project between 11th and 12th streets. The total includes projects in between Market Street and Chestnut Street from City Hall to 6th Street.

In September 2019, the Fashion District Philadelphia mall opened where The Gallery stood for more than four decades. It was hoped that the more than $400 million remake would be a catalyst for revitalization, drawing the kind of foot traffic that would help spur further development. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in those plans, shuttering the three-block mall for months to help curb the spread of the virus.

As the Fashion District’s owners seek to rebound, Gilchrist said the corridor still needs a “final investment” to become fully cohesive — a place where people want to live, work, and play. A project like a basketball arena could be that investment, she said, if its developers can create a compelling streetscape, an easy travel experience to and from the facility, and ensure the project connects to the community “in a way that people feel part of the process.”

“A developer that could do those things successfully, catalyzing private capital, could be tremendously successful in this location. But it requires a lot of grit. It requires a lot of studying of the urban context surrounding the project itself and really deep community engagement,” said Gilchrist.

Alex Breitmayer, managing director at JLL, said Market East, and particularly Market Street, won’t improve on its own. Retail attrition rates improving in the remainder of Philadelphia, for example, won’t automatically make Market Street more viable.

“You can see an individual small building on Broad Street improved purely because of the neighborhood around it. But I think we’re talking about too large of a swath of land for that to happen,” said Breitmayer.