A new Sixers arena in Center City is not a sure shot

An unwelcome new neighbor

Roughly two decades ago, a proposal to build a stadium for the Phillies on Vine St. between 11th and 13th died amid opposition from Chinatown businesses and residents. A few years later, the community beat back a proposal for a Foxwood casino nearby.

Parts of Chinatown are already undergoing gentrification, which some fear is fueled by amenities such as the Rail Park, which opened above Chinatown North in 2018.

“They should just pick a different area,” said Donna Vo, who works at Bonchon, a chain restaurant in Chinatown, and worries the arena would cause property values in the neighborhood to increase. “That’s going to be hard on the people that are already living here because everyone’s already struggling enough to pay rent.”

The South Philly-based Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC) plans to organize against the arena proposal with its “full weight,” said Thoai Nguyen, the organization’s CEO. He expects the project to face fierce opposition from not only the Chinatown community, but other communities in solidarity.

Nguyen said he felt “absolute anger” when he read about the proposal in the news.

“This is a long line of historical attempts by the powers that be to really put a chokehold on Chinatown’s growth and vibrancy,” he said, referencing construction of the Vine Street Expressway through Chinatown in the 1980s, the Gallery — since remodeled into the Fashion District — to the south of the neighborhood in the 1970s, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center to the west in the early 1990s.

Nguyen worries years of construction will burden the Chinatown community with noise and air pollution, and that only wealthy developers and investors will profit.

“For most Philadelphians or tourists that visit Philadelphia, Chinatown is seen as this place where you go to eat and you go buy gifts,” he said. “What they don’t know, there are hundreds of families that live in the community.”

John Chin, director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC), said he doesn’t know enough about the project yet to support or oppose it, but hopes it could be an opportunity to fix some issues with the current Fashion District, which he said cuts Chinatown off from neighbors to the south.

Still, he’s concerned the project could swamp the neighborhood with traffic, or contribute to gentrification. He worries it could be an echo of Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena, which contributed to the decline of that city’s Chinatown after it was built under a different name more than two decades ago.

“We do not want to go down that path that the Washington, D.C., Chinatown went down,” he said.

An FAQ section of the website the arena development team set up states that the 76ers are aware of past development efforts in Chinatown and why they were opposed.

“The team is aware of those efforts and the threats they posed for the community, which is why this project is being approached differently,” the website reads. “We are proposing to replace one entertainment complex with another, and will not displace any residents in Chinatown.”

The development team also promised to create a community benefits agreement — potentially including programs related to promoting local business, workforce participation, affordability, neighborhood preservation, and community access to the arena — and work with surrounding neighborhood stakeholders to make sure the project benefits everyone.

Chin, of PCDC, said his first priority for a community benefits agreement would be affordable housing in Chinatown. Nguyen, of SEAMAAC, said a CBA would have to invest $10 to $20 million annually in education, youth services, public health and wellness for “Philadelphia’s most marginalized community.”

“Short of that, for lack of a better word, it’s just bulls**t,” he said.