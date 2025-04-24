2 years later, city says Washington Avenue redo is working

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Two years after a controversial project to calm traffic along Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia was completed, city officials say the changes appear to be working.

An analysis prepared for the city found increases in people walking and biking along the corridor.

“We have achieved the goals that we set out to [achieve] for this project,” said Jackie Weidman, district manager for South Philly in the city’s Office of Multimodal Planning.

Travel times along the roadway have increased slightly, which officials attribute to other causes. It’s too soon to say whether the project has decreased crashes along the route, officials said.

The project included repaving and implementing traffic calming measures along Washington Avenue and narrowing part of the roadway east of Broad Street. It was intended to reduce crashes on the road, which is part of the city’s “high injury network,” where a disproportionate share of traffic deaths and serious injuries occur. But the project sparked intense debate that highlighted tensions over gentrification in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The city initially proposed implementing a road diet along the entire avenue. But the five-lane road was only narrowed to three and four lanes east of Broad Street, after then-district Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson declined to introduce legislation to facilitate the road diet in his district west of Broad Street. The city had already scaled back its initial road narrowing plan after realizing that longer-term, Black residents of the surrounding neighborhoods were underrepresented in an online survey about the project and subsequently meeting with Registered Community Organizations, businesses and advocacy groups. Opponents of the road diet worried it would cause traffic congestion on the road and push large trucks onto nearby residential streets.

The entire roadway was repaved, and hardened centerlines, a traffic calming measure, were installed west of Broad Street.

In the two-year evaluation report, the city found bike volumes increased along most of the roadway during peak morning travel times, especially on blocks east of Broad Street with separated bike lanes. Pedestrian volumes along the roadway increased slightly during most peak times except on Saturdays.

“In terms of speeding and in terms of increased multimodal transportation, we’re definitely seeing those improvements on the east side of Broad,” Weidman said.

At the same time, fewer vehicles travelled on Washington Avenue during peak times compared to before the project was implemented. The city’s analysis says the decrease in vehicle volumes, which started in the first year after implementation, “appears to follow the citywide post-COVID trend.”

“We’re comparing pre-pandemic data with post-pandemic data,” Weidman said. “So a lot of trends have changed. Less people are commuting into work every day. The times where there’s more traffic have shifted.”