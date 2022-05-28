In a bitter fight over the width of a busy thoroughfare in South Philadelphia, a City Council member has dealt a blow to the plan favored by bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates.

Citing conversations with residents and business owners, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson decided not to introduce parking legislation that transportation officials hoped would facilitate narrowing Washington Avenue. Instead, he announced his support for keeping the road five lanes wide in his district.

“I support installing needed safety protections along Washington Avenue which includes things like speed cushions, curb cuts, better lighting and traffic signals, and more school crossing guards at key locations to make sure children get across the road safer, and keep the current bike lanes on both sides,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “I think all of these safety improvements can be done and keep Washington Avenue a five-lane road only throughout the Second Council District.”

Johnson’s district covers Washington Avenue between Broad Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, plus just the north side of the street between Broad and 11th street.

The rest of the project area is in Councilmember Mark Squilla’s district. Squilla introduced a bill authorizing the city to revise parking regulations on the portion of the road within his district during Council’s meeting Thursday, which was likely the last day for council members to introduce legislation that could pass before Council’s summer recess begins in late June.

Officials with the city’s OTIS are urging Johnson to amend Squilla’s legislation to include Johnson’s district.

City transportation planners had hoped to narrow sections of Washington Avenue to four and three lanes as early as this summer, to make the road safer for people walking, biking, and driving.