A disputed proposal to construct a 275-unit apartment building in Graduate Hospital has cleared a key hurdle.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday granted variances sought by OCF Realty to build the mixed-use development at 1601 Washington Ave. Multifamily construction is not allowed on the industrial site, requiring the company to seek permission to deviate from the law.

The board’s decision represents a hard-fought victory for OCF, which has invested heavily along Washington as part of a broader effort to reinvigorate the corridor, particularly west of Broad Street.

“This was a big win for the area. This is really going to hopefully tip the scales in encouraging other developers to hopefully participate in some of the other key blocks here and move everything forward,” said founder Ori Feibush, who has called the proposal “transformational.”

The project will be the company’s third large-scale development on Washington Avenue.

It will replace Hoa Binh Plaza. The popular Southeast Asian shopping center stood on the site for nearly 30 years before closing in 2019. This was after the now-defunct developer Streamline purchased it to make way for new development, which never happened.

OCF purchased the 1.35-acre site in July from a company with ties to Streamline.