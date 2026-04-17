Pope Leo XIV inspires Habitat for Humanity initiative bringing 26 homes to North Philadelphia
An anonymous donor contributed to 20 Habitat affiliates across the country, including Philadelphia, after the pontiff, a Villanova grad, was elected.
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Inspired by Pope Leo XIV, an anonymous donor has launched a nationwide initiative that will see Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia rehab and build 26 affordable homes in Sharswood and Brewerytown.
The North Philadelphia properties will be part of Pope Leo Village, a philanthropic venture that will yield 235 homes across the country. The individual donated to all 20 Habitat affiliates after the pontiff, a Villanova alumnus, was elected.
“[The donor] called me and said, ‘I want to do something in the space of getting young people to volunteer,’” said Corinne O’Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.
Over the next two years, the organization will work on these properties with help from high school and college students in the faith community. The goal is to expose them to volunteering — and the wider world.
Student volunteers will come from Villanova University, St. Joseph’s University, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, La Salle University and La Salle College High School. Catholic parishes and Presbyterian churches in the area will also provide volunteers.
“Villanova’s Augustinian Catholic tradition calls us to unite faith, learning, and service in pursuit of the common good,” said Rev. Peter Donohue, president of Villanova, in a statement. “Pope Leo Village gives our community the opportunity to live that mission in a tangible way—working alongside neighbors and Habitat to help build homes, dignity, and hope.”
The majority of the homes — 21 of them — will be brand new, rising on a long-vacant lot at the corner of 19th Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Habitat is rehabbing another five homes on North Hollywood Street. The Philadelphia Housing Authority effectively donated the properties from its scattered site portfolio.
Both organizations have been working in the area for years.
Over the last decade, PHA and its partners have developed hundreds of subsidized rentals under a $750 million neighborhood revitalization plan dedicated to reimagining Sharswood.
Over the last six years, Habitat has built and repaired 125 properties.
“The families who are buying from Habitat are working. They’re just paycheck to paycheck but they’re needed. They’re part of this ecosystem. They’re part of the economy here in Philadelphia and ownership is going to help all of us thrive,” O’Connell said.
Habitat households earn a maximum of 80% of the area median income. In Philadelphia, that translates to $95,500 for a family of four.
Applicants must also complete educational workshops and homeowner counseling, put money toward closing costs, and complete 125 hours of sweat equity, which includes time helping to build and repair other properties Habitat is developing.
The organization will formally kickoff the construction process Saturday with a news conference on Hollywood Street.
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