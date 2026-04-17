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Inspired by Pope Leo XIV, an anonymous donor has launched a nationwide initiative that will see Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia rehab and build 26 affordable homes in Sharswood and Brewerytown.

The North Philadelphia properties will be part of Pope Leo Village, a philanthropic venture that will yield 235 homes across the country. The individual donated to all 20 Habitat affiliates after the pontiff, a Villanova alumnus, was elected.

“[The donor] called me and said, ‘I want to do something in the space of getting young people to volunteer,’” said Corinne O’Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

Over the next two years, the organization will work on these properties with help from high school and college students in the faith community. The goal is to expose them to volunteering — and the wider world.

Student volunteers will come from Villanova University, St. Joseph’s University, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, La Salle University and La Salle College High School. Catholic parishes and Presbyterian churches in the area will also provide volunteers.

“Villanova’s Augustinian Catholic tradition calls us to unite faith, learning, and service in pursuit of the common good,” said Rev. Peter Donohue, president of Villanova, in a statement. “Pope Leo Village gives our community the opportunity to live that mission in a tangible way—working alongside neighbors and Habitat to help build homes, dignity, and hope.”

The majority of the homes — 21 of them — will be brand new, rising on a long-vacant lot at the corner of 19th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Habitat is rehabbing another five homes on North Hollywood Street. The Philadelphia Housing Authority effectively donated the properties from its scattered site portfolio.

Both organizations have been working in the area for years.