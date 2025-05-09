From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Church bells sounded throughout the afternoon on the campus of Villanova University, a melodic announcement that the new pope once roamed the halls and took classes at the Catholic institution.

The news broke as many students were studying for finals or, like junior Joey Kirner, getting ready to move off campus for the summer.

“I was driving with my dad, taking stuff to a storage locker,” the Catholic biology major said. “At first I was like, ‘No, what?’ It’s just a surreal experience and it’s amazing and an honor that is something that we get to have.”

The university’s president, Rev. Peter M. Donohue, called it a “proud and extraordinary day for Villanova University” in a campus-wide email he sent soon after the white smoke announcement.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost — who now goes by Pope Leo XIV — graduated from Villanova in 1977, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Accounting major Emily Daiuto said she is “pumped” about the news.

“I’m hoping he comes for the commencement speech next year when I’m graduating, or at least just comes to campus next year,” she said. “But I think this is an awesome moment for campus. I’m loving the bells that are just playing now. They’ve been on repeat since 1 p.m. so it’s a great feeling on campus today.”

Kate Voegele called it “super cool.” Her dad, who also attended Villanova, texted her.

“He was really excited,” she said. “He just said, ‘We have a new pope, exclamation mark,’ and then he first said ‘Villanova grad, first American.’ We’re a big Villanova family, so it was really exciting.”