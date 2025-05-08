From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County’s largest day of charitable giving has returned.

The second annual marathon of nonprofit fundraising, called Delco Gives, began Thursday morning with a series of community tailgates.

Volunteers with the Foundation for Delaware County and participating nonprofits waved down cars passing by Lancaster Farmers Market in Wayne, encouraging commuters to donate online to the more than 300 nonprofits serving the region.

“We’re really living through some uncertain times and folks are looking for opportunities to give back locally where they know they can make a difference in their own backyard,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation for Delaware County.

Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system, is closed. Nearby communities are unsettled over the sudden loss of federal funding. Delaware County Councilmember Elaine Schaefer said Delco Gives helps people “recognize the unbelievable importance” of supporting nonprofits.

“It brings attention and it brings education to all of our community members to these groups who are working so hard with so little in terms of resources to make all of our lives better,” Schaefer said.