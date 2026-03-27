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Chester Water Authority on Thursday located a water main break at a construction zone along Route 322 near Cherry Tree Road in Upper Chichester Township.

The authority has issued a boil water advisory for all customers in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Hooks.

CWA has set up water filling stations at the Upper Chichester Township Municipal Building and the Marcus Hook Borough Administrative Office. Customers must bring their own containers.

“CWA understands the disruption the water main break has caused for our customers and the community,” said Darryl Jenkins, executive manager of Chester Water Authority, in a statement Thursday night. “Our crews and partners are working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we restore service.”