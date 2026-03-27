Boil water advisory in effect for Upper Chichester area
A boil water advisory is in effect for a number of communities on the southern end of Delaware County.
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Chester Water Authority on Thursday located a water main break at a construction zone along Route 322 near Cherry Tree Road in Upper Chichester Township.
The authority has issued a boil water advisory for all customers in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Hooks.
CWA has set up water filling stations at the Upper Chichester Township Municipal Building and the Marcus Hook Borough Administrative Office. Customers must bring their own containers.
“CWA understands the disruption the water main break has caused for our customers and the community,” said Darryl Jenkins, executive manager of Chester Water Authority, in a statement Thursday night. “Our crews and partners are working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we restore service.”
Officials said that the cause of the disruption is under investigation. A contractor is working to fix the issue, and the water authority said customers might experience low to no water pressure. CWA expects partial service to be restored by the end of the day on Friday.
According to the agency, customers outside of the advisory range do not need to take action.
CWA is one of the region’s largest public water systems. It serves about 200,000 people in more than 30 municipalities across Chester and Delaware counties.
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