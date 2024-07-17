Vacant Community Hospital in Chester to become site of new affordable housing complex
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh awarded two $750,000 grants to affordable housing projects. Chester officials hope it will provide a boost to the city.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh awarded two organizations matching $750,000 grants to construct affordable housing projects within the city of Chester.
Everest PACE Center, Inc. plans to use its funding to transform the vacant six-story Community Hospital into the Silvercare Senior Housing — a 94-unit senior housing development with supportive services for seniors ages 62 and up.
Liberty Housing Development Corp. will use the grant money to construct Shawn & Eileen’s Place in Chester. The development will consist of five small one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit, dedicated to low-income individuals with disabilities transitioning out of nursing homes. Each unit will be wheelchair-accessible and have its own entrance.
“This model has been very successful in Philadelphia. This is the first time I understand they’ve come out of Philadelphia, and it’s great that they’re landing right here in Delaware County and the city of Chester,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots told WHYY News.
While the grant will only allow Everest, which operates a nearby urgent care facility, to begin the first phase of the project, Silvercare is expected to open in March 2026.
“I look forward to seeing the economic impact and long-term stability these investments will provide in the Chester community as we all work together to create more affordable housing and lower costs,” said U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, at Tuesday morning’s presentation alongside state, county and city officials.
Community Hospital first opened in 1953 as Sacred Heart Hospital. Crozer Health acquired the system in 1992, but shortly after ended the delivery of acute care services. The building was largely an empty shell when Crozer put it on the market in 2021.
Liberty Housing is an offshoot of the Philadelphia-based Liberty Resources Inc. Residents at Shawn & Eileen’s Place will have access to supportive services and program offices.
While Roots welcomed the expected addition of two affordable housing complexes, he said the city must diversify its housing stock. He called on other communities in Delaware County to offer affordable housing too.
“We are the front yard of affordable housing for the county right now,” Roots said. “And I really see that it’s going to have to get spread out because Chester cannot survive through bankruptcy and receivership with just the housing stock that we have — which is very much all driven by affordable housing.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.