From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh awarded two organizations matching $750,000 grants to construct affordable housing projects within the city of Chester.

Everest PACE Center, Inc. plans to use its funding to transform the vacant six-story Community Hospital into the Silvercare Senior Housing — a 94-unit senior housing development with supportive services for seniors ages 62 and up.

Liberty Housing Development Corp. will use the grant money to construct Shawn & Eileen’s Place in Chester. The development will consist of five small one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit, dedicated to low-income individuals with disabilities transitioning out of nursing homes. Each unit will be wheelchair-accessible and have its own entrance.

“This model has been very successful in Philadelphia. This is the first time I understand they’ve come out of Philadelphia, and it’s great that they’re landing right here in Delaware County and the city of Chester,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots told WHYY News.