How a Delco ‘curbside happy hour’ changed Lansdowne lives for the better

Jorja Fullerton, 67, identified herself as one of the “OGs.”

She said she’s become more outgoing and gotten closer to her neighbors than ever before.

“We support each other. We take care of each other. When Barbara had hip surgery, the neighbors all got together and they were bringing her meals every night,” Fullerton said. “Same thing when I lost my husband. They were very supportive.”

Humble beginnings of Gladstone Manor’s ‘social distancing happy hour’

Silzle, 69, previously served on Lansdowne Borough Council. However, she spent a vast majority of her career in Philadelphia arts circles. Most recently, Silzle was the executive director of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.

She recalled pounding away on her laptop, desperately working to preserve Philadelphia’s arts community amid a period of COVID-induced cuts to the city budget.

“I was working really hard, isolated here in my house, and realized I needed a happy hour,” she said. “I was missing all of my contacts, all of my normal behaviors, which included hanging out with friends and having cocktails.”

Silzle, like many others, yearned for connection — any connection. America has had a loneliness problem even before the pandemic. Increased loneliness is also associated with poor health outcomes like anxiety, depression and dementia. She felt isolated and scared during the lockdown. Silzle needed to see a face, so she said she did the unthinkable.

She sent an email to her neighbors during the morning of March 23, 2020.

“Hey Gladstone neighbors, any interest in a social distancing happy hour Thursday night? I’m mostly working from home and would greatly enjoy seeing your faces, albeit from a distance,” Silzle said, reading an excerpt from the original email.

Luckily for Silzle, her neighbors wanted to get out of the house, too. They thought it was a great idea even if it meant bringing lawn chairs down to their respective curbs and yelling to each other across the street. The first happy hour adhered to 6 feet of social distancing and then some.

“Barbara would sit here,” Fullerton said, gesturing towards the ground. “Steve would be across the street and we just shouted at each other. And that was just our sanity because it was COVID and we couldn’t do anything. We couldn’t go anywhere. So it was our chance to see other people and not feel so isolated.”