From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Saint Joseph’s Family Hope Center faces imminent closure. Again.

The Borough of Brookhaven is backtracking on its previous decision — and terminating the lease of the family shelter.

“I thought we were in the clear,” said James Roberts, executive director of the shelter.

Family Hope Center must vacate the premises by Sept. 30. The three mothers and six children who currently reside in the building will be forced to leave. Shelter employees are working to move families out by the end of June.

“We want to be fair to the families in question and make sure that they get settled and that things aren’t still, like, up in the air or in jeopardy for them come the end of September,” said Robert Jordan, president of the board of Family Hope Center.

Borough Solicitor John Jay Wills did not return calls to his law office Thursday. Council President Terry Heller did not return multiple calls made to his cell phone. According to Jordan, borough officials told him the shelter’s $1 million insurance policy was “inadequate” and a “legal liability issue.”

“We just feel backstabbed and betrayed that we were told one thing publicly and privately and now we’re being treated this way legally by their solicitor and their current council,” Jordan said. “So we feel very much maligned by Brookhaven Borough at this point.”

Building sale upends shelter operations

Family Hope Center is one of only two family shelters in Delaware County. Brookhaven recently acquired the property, which used to be a convent along with seven acres of neighboring open space from Our Lady of Charity Parish.

“A shelter like this basically is the place of last resort for families until they can save and identify alternative housing which will hopefully be permanent,” Roberts said.