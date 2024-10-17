Brookhaven Borough grants family shelter permission to stay
The borough amended its sale agreement with Our Lady of Charity Parish and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, keeping the shelter open for the “foreseeable future.”
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Saint Joseph’s Family Hope Center can keep its doors open.
The family shelter was scheduled to be evicted on Oct. 31. The Borough of Brookhaven informed the shelter Tuesday that it can stay.
“We look forward to serving families because winter is coming and that’s the worst time to be homeless,” said James Roberts, executive director of the shelter.
Family Hope Center is one of just two family shelters in Delaware County, “We’re pleased to keep the women and children in need sheltered for the foreseeable future,” Council President Terry Heller said.
Brookhaven is in the process of acquiring the property and seven acres of abutting green space from Our Lady of Charity Parish (OLC), the current landlord. The change in ownership jeopardized the status of the shelter’s tenancy. Heller said it was “a race against time.”
“We wanted to get the agreement of sale amended in time to publicly vote at the Oct. 28 workshop meeting to amend the sale to remove the eviction language, which we were admittedly unaware of,” Heller said.
Brookhaven moved to purchase a portion of OLC property in March after a voter referendum. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia later notified the shelter of its upcoming eviction.
Although the borough initially ensured Family Hope Center officials they could continue as a tenant in the old convent building, borough solicitor Jay Wills came to a separate legal conclusion.
He advised Brookhaven that Pennsylvania Borough Code prohibits the borough from operating a shelter on its property.
Brookhaven Borough Council followed his advice — but the elected leaders recently changed course. Heller said there was a “polite disagreement” between council and Wills.
“There was an interpretation of the law that shows that a borough may lease to an organization that operates a shelter — such as Saint Joseph’s Family Hope Center,” Heller said.
He said the “combined effort” of the council pushed the situation to a satisfying conclusion. State Rep. Leanne Krueger also sent a letter of support for Family Hope Center.
The shelter will now be allowed to pay rent at a location it has called home for eight years. Roberts said he has “mixed emotions.”
“Obviously, I’m glad that the decision came down in our favor — but it did cause a lot of emotional stress on the part of the board, the staff [and] the residents,” Roberts said. “We would’ve hoped that this all could have been avoided in the first place but at the same time, we’re glad that the resolution came out to be positive.”
Heller sees purchasing part of the OLC property as a major achievement of administrations past and present. The area was initially set for commercial development. The borough swooped in with the intent to use the property for passive green space.
“We’re both relieved that we’re able to proceed with the sale and we’re very pleased that we’re able to keep these good folks in need sheltered,” Heller said.
The sale agreement is set to be finalized in January 2025.
