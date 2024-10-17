From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Saint Joseph’s Family Hope Center can keep its doors open.

The family shelter was scheduled to be evicted on Oct. 31. The Borough of Brookhaven informed the shelter Tuesday that it can stay.

“We look forward to serving families because winter is coming and that’s the worst time to be homeless,” said James Roberts, executive director of the shelter.

Family Hope Center is one of just two family shelters in Delaware County, “We’re pleased to keep the women and children in need sheltered for the foreseeable future,” Council President Terry Heller said.

Brookhaven is in the process of acquiring the property and seven acres of abutting green space from Our Lady of Charity Parish (OLC), the current landlord. The change in ownership jeopardized the status of the shelter’s tenancy. Heller said it was “a race against time.”

“We wanted to get the agreement of sale amended in time to publicly vote at the Oct. 28 workshop meeting to amend the sale to remove the eviction language, which we were admittedly unaware of,” Heller said.

Brookhaven moved to purchase a portion of OLC property in March after a voter referendum. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia later notified the shelter of its upcoming eviction.