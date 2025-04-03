3 family members killed Amtrak train in Bristol, Bucks County; rail lines closed for ‘several hours’
According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the incident.
An investigation is underway in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, after three family members were struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday.
It happened around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Prospect Street near the Bristol Station.
Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said officers initially responded to calls about people on the tracks. Three people were quickly spotted, but soon after, they were struck by an Amtrak Acela train en route to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, Moors added.
It’s still unclear why the individuals were on the tracks.
Police have not yet identified the family members, but Moors called the incident a “horrific tragedy.”
According to Amtrak, there were 236 passengers and a crew on the train that departed from New York. No one on board was injured.
Travel Advisory: All rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held, the result of municipality officials placing a hold on tracks, with lengthy expected. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update as details become…— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) April 3, 2025
SEPTA’s Trenton Line is also being impacted.
“Service is suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality near Bristol Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner,” the transit agency says.
Chief Moors estimated the rail line suspension to be “several hours,” adding that people were being bussed to areas north to Tullytown and south to Croydon.
Trenton: Service is suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality near Bristol Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm— SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 3, 2025
Further details on the incident have not yet been released.
