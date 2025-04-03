This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, after three family members were struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Prospect Street near the Bristol Station.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said officers initially responded to calls about people on the tracks. Three people were quickly spotted, but soon after, they were struck by an Amtrak Acela train en route to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, Moors added.

It’s still unclear why the individuals were on the tracks.

Police have not yet identified the family members, but Moors called the incident a “horrific tragedy.”

According to Amtrak, there were 236 passengers and a crew on the train that departed from New York. No one on board was injured.

According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the crash.