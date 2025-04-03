3 family members killed Amtrak train in Bristol, Bucks County; rail lines closed for ‘several hours’

According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the incident.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • Updated Apr. 3, 2025 9:50 pm
Police officers inspect an Amtrak train after a crash left at least one person dead

Police investigate a crash involving an Amtrak train that left at least three people dead April 3, 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, after three family members were struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Prospect Street near the Bristol Station.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said officers initially responded to calls about people on the tracks. Three people were quickly spotted, but soon after, they were struck by an Amtrak Acela train en route to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, Moors added.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

It’s still unclear why the individuals were on the tracks.

Police have not yet identified the family members, but Moors called the incident a “horrific tragedy.”

According to Amtrak, there were 236 passengers and a crew on the train that departed from New York. No one on board was injured.

According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the crash.

SEPTA’s Trenton Line is also being impacted.

“Service is suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality near Bristol Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner,” the transit agency says.

Chief Moors estimated the rail line suspension to be “several hours,” adding that people were being bussed to areas north to Tullytown and south to Croydon.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate