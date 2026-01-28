Suspect in custody after 3 found dead following standoff in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Three people were found dead inside a home after a standoff with a knife-wielding suspect in the Churchville section of Northampton Township, Bucks County.

The heavy police response stretched for blocks throughout the quiet community, leaving the neighborhood on edge.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, police arrived at a home on Heather Drive near Second Street Pike around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say there was a call for a well-being check after a family member had not been heard from since Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they were confronted by a man inside the home who was armed with a knife.

That led to an hours-long standoff and a barricade situation, Bucks County D.A. Joe Khan said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Video shows a SWAT team breaching the residence, where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

Once inside the home, police found three people dead. One victim was found in the kitchen, while the two others were found in a nearby room.

Chopper 6 captured some of the activity through a window in the back of the home, showing a member of the SWAT team banging on what appeared to be a door inside a back room.