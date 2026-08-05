BlackStar Film Festival marks 15 years of championing filmmakers of color

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The BlackStar Film Festival, marking its 15th anniversary this week, has grown from an experiment in the filmmaker community into a national model for arts organizations serving communities of color.

Across four days, this year’s festival will screen 91 films at 10 venues, including a feature about a journey on foot through Haiti by a returning son and a local boy who tags along; a 10-hour documentary cycle by the renowned filmmaker Haile Gerima about the Italian occupation of Ethiopia; and an experimental film about religious experience set in South Africa.

The full list of films is available online, but what has made BlackStar a uniquely essential festival for 15 years is not visible on the schedule.

“BlackStar is not just a screening venue. It’s really people coming together,” said Louis Massiah, founder of Philadelphia’s Scribe Video Center.

“Yes, we’re going there to see films, but the conversations that happen after the film are as important as the screening,” he said. “Not just the conversations that happen within the theater, but the conversations that happen in the lobby and on the street.”

The festival will include the theatrical premiere of his film “Tenants of Lenapehoking in the Age of Magnets,” an experimental film based on oral histories of North Philadelphia residents.

BlackStar founder Maori Karmael Holmes, a former filmmaker herself, built the festival with filmmakers’ needs in mind. In 2005, Holmes took her debut feature documentary “Scene Not Heard,” about Philadelphia women hip-hop artists, on the festival circuit and forged relationships with other filmmakers.

“This was around the same time that Facebook had opened up to nonstudents,” she said. “Relationships you make on the road, you’re actually carrying with you because you’re keeping up with people online.”

Holmes thought: Why can’t there be a festival specifically designed to foster relationships among artists?

“Many of our team are filmmakers, and we’ve always said filmmakers are our audience first,” Holmes said. “In concentric circles, it’s filmmakers, and then we go out to the wider audience. We made this festival for us, so we continue to think about: What is it that we’re interested in seeing?”