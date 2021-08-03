BlackStar Film festival returns for its 10th year

Philadelphia native Ephraim Asili, now an assistant professor at Bard College in New York, will have his first feature-length film screened at BlackStar. “The Inheritance” is part narrative fiction, part film essay about the history of Black liberation. The protagonist inherits a West Philly house from his grandmother, still filled with books and records by the likes of Charles Mingus, Nikki Giovanni, and Gordon Parks. Loosely based on Asili’s own experience living in a West Philly group house, the protagonist uses the house to organize a political collective and experiment with socialist living.

Inspired by the New Wave films of Jean-Luc Godard, the film features readings from the works of writers like Audre Lorde and James Baldwin; performances by poets Sonia Sanchez and Ursula Rucker; archival footage of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress; and cameo appearances by members of MOVE: Debbie Africa, Michael Africa, and Mike Africa Jr.

Debbie and Michael Africa Sr. are also featured in their own short documentary about maintaining their marriage while in prison, “By Your Side.”

Asili has shown his earlier, shorter work at BlackStar in the past. During one of those returns to his hometown he started taking photos of West Philadelphia, some of which were used in his filmmaking process that resulted in “The Inheritance.”

Khander said BlackStar is a place where new films are conceived.

“People meet their collaborators at BlackStar. Cinematographers meet producers, meet directors, meet writers, meet funders,” she said. “People oftentimes will bring a short film to the festival and then they’ll find the funding to make a feature out of it.”

This year’s BlackStar is a partial return to in-person movies. All of the films can be accessed online, as they were last year, but some will additionally be shown outdoors on the Parkway, at Eakins Oval, as free, evening screenings. On Sunday, a mini-festival of four programs will be screened at the Mann Center, inside its open-air canopy.

There will also be events for filmmakers, including opening and closing parties and a director’s brunch.

“Quite a few directors wanted to come to Philadelphia. I think everybody was really missing human touch and exchange. And so many of us got vaccinated,” said BlackStar founder Maori Karmael Holmes. “We’re really trying our best. The fact that Philadelphia is 75% vaccinated — which is an incredible number — and we still encourage social distancing and mask-wearing to protect other people. We’re going to be as safe as we can.”

The BlackStar Film Festival runs Wednesday through Sunday. More information can be found online.