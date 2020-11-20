The magazine will initially be produced semi-annually, with the ambition to ultimately make it quarterly. It will be a print magazine – the kind you can hold in your hand and turn the pages. Holmes expects most readers will receive Seen digitally, but she is a die-hard fan of the tactile magazine experience.

“I really like magazines. I’m someone who buys them still,” she said with a laugh. “We thought it was important to have a limited run. We’re not kidding ourselves — it’s not going to have a wide subscription base in print. We know there are people who like having these things in their hands. I think about Wax Poetics, even Vogue. It’s so nice to have those issues in your hand.”

The debut issue will be published on high-quality paper with an embossed cover: things that do not translate digitally.

The idea of Seen came out of the annual BlackStar film festival’s program guides, which included not just schedules of screenings and panels but reviews, interviews, and writings about film, illustrated with original photography. The program guide became more and more of a cultural and intellectual artifact of the moment, and more and more people wanted it.

“That really affirmed for us the desire to have critical engagement with the work that was coming to Blackstar,” she said. “Not just the film festival, but productions by Black, Brown, and Indigenous filmmakers year-round.”

Last January, after eight years of running BlackStar, Holmes was finally able to hire a year-round staff. Finally, she had the personnel and resources to put out a magazine.

Holmes sees Seen occupying a space between academic journals and glossy pop culture magazines.

“We felt like it was missing in the wider culture. So many stories of films by Black, Brown and Indigenous folks not having cultural competency in the reviews for them,” said Holmes. “There are of course academic journals that do this better, but we wanted something that was beautiful.”

Seen can be ordered online.