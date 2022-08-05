Story of poverty activism in Las Vegas premieres at Philly’s BlackStar festival

Now 90 years old, a vibrant Duncan came to BlackStar for the screening to meet audiences and watch her younger self take on both the Nevada political establishment and organized crime in a bravado act of civil disobedience.

In hindsight, Duncan said that victory in 1971 now comes with a dose of disappointment: she won that battle, but the war still drags on.

“That was 50 years ago. Of course, it was a victory,” Duncan said. “But you got the younger women coming on that got babies and children. No one speaks up for them. They are afraid to say anything. They don’t want to be known as a welfare mother. They don’t want nothing to do with it. I don’t blame them. I didn’t either. But I did. So we have to come from another direction.”

“Storming Caesars Palace” is based on the 2005 book of the same name by Annelise Orleck. Filmmaker Hazel Gurland-Pooler heard the author being interviewed on NPR station WAMC in 2006, and immediately saw the story as a film.

“It was just so visual that I thought, ‘There’s got to be footage for this.’ It would make such a huge difference to bring this to the screen,” she said. “This was an incredible story that I felt like everyone should know. It’s a piece of forgotten history that needs to come out into the world.”

While Ruby Duncan may not be a household name to many, to some it is. During President Jimmy Carter’s administration she was asked to the White House for a consultation; she continues to press and advise Nevada legislators on poverty issues, in particular U.S. Representative Steven Horsford (D); and there is a school named after her in Las Vegas.

Gurland-Pooler leaned into the visual spectacle of Las Vegas in the 70s, using archival film footage of that era to show the glamor of Sin City and putting those images in contrast to the squalor of the housing on the city’s segregated west side, where Black people who came to Las Vegas in the 30s and 40s to work in the hotels and casinos lived in impoverished conditions.

“Las Vegas is really the perfect setting for a story like this because you can see such opulence, the hotels, gambling, all these corporate casinos, which show money being thrown around,” she said. “People go there literally to lose money.”

While Duncan started organizing mothers receiving welfare to take a more active role in poverty issues in Las Vegas, she was not aware that other small movements in cities across the country were happening simultaneously. Ultimately they would coalesce in the National Welfare Rights Organization.

Duncan also had not been aware that the issues in her predominantly Black community were the same across racial lines.

“No one thinks about poor Black, brown and poor white women and children, and poor seniors,” she said. “We’re all poverty stricken. We’re in the same situation.”