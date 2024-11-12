Exhibition of Black figures at the Philly Art Museum is right on time

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The new temporary exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, “The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure,” features work by 28 contemporary Black artists depicting life and culture through sculpture, drawing and painting.

Many of the artists expand the ideas and practices typical in illustrating Black bodies. The first painting visitors see upon entering the galleries is a woman in a rainbow-colored dress whose skin tone is close to stone gray. Next to her are figures by Kerry James Marshall with impressively deep and rich, dark skin tones.

Deeper in the exhibition, Nathaniel Mary Quinn’s portraits have faces that are warped and misshapen, evoking irrational and surrealistic dream states. Further on is an 8’ tall statue of a Black woman — a fictitious composite pieced together from many images artist Thomas Price collected — dressed in leggings and a running bra rendered in a polished gold-colored bronze.

“It’s not a portraiture show. There is no obligation to say, ‘I recognize this person,’” said curator Ekow Eshun. “You might recognize what these artists are doing to describe with complexity, with nuance and with richness the Black being and the Black experience.”

“It’s not about the figure,” he said. “It’s about the feeling,”

“The Time Is Always Now” is a touring exhibition that originated at the National Portrait Gallery in London, where Eshun is based. Several years ago, he noticed a “flourishing” among Black and African diasporic artists around the world to depict the Black figure in imaginative ways.

Brooklyn-based Lorna Simpson, for example, culls vintage fashion photography from mid-century issues of the magazine Ebony, and manipulates the figures by tearing and collaging the images and overlaying them with saturated color to suggest both a warm nostalgia and a contemporary investigation of gender and race standards.

The Nigerian American artist Toyin Ojih Odutola shows imagined Nigerian wealth spread across three paintings in the exhibition, showing contemporary Black figures in an opulent palatial setting. The artist wonders: What would a Nigerian upper class look like had its lineage not been interrupted by the trans-Atlantic slave trade?