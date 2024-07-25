A giant ginger jar rises in Kensington proclaiming, ‘We Here’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two months after homeless encampments along Kensington Avenue were swept by police as part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s plan to clean up the drug market in Kensington, a large sculpture has been erected in a vacant lot on Kensington Avenue near Allegheny, the epicenter of the crackdown.

It proclaims: “We Here.”

Ceramic artist Roberto Lugo created a 10-foot Chinese ginger jar decorated with patterns devised during neighborhood workshops. They include typical blue patterns seen on porcelain flatware but with symbols common to Kensington’s Black populations: gold chains, dominoes and hair picks.

The lid is painted with the swirling green, red, and black pattern used by the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest on its album covers. Lugo included a black and white checkered pattern that was part of his childhood growing up on Kensington Avenue.

“For some reason, my dad had always put down black and white checkered floors in all of our houses,” Lugo said. “It reminds me of that.”

But what grabs the eye immediately is the big hole in the middle of the jar, big enough to walk through. The artwork is completed when someone stands inside of it and takes a selfie.

Lugo’s pottery has been lauded by the art world for including images of Black and Latino people on classic ceramic vessels, infusing into art history those people who are typically excluded from it. For this public sculpture, people visiting the piece are meant to include themselves into that history.

“Seeing people at art fairs and museums take a picture of themselves with artwork, I was thinking, ‘Why do people do that?’” he said. “I realized it’s because people want to see themselves reflected in art. So I wanted to design pieces that were specifically made for you to be able to do that.”