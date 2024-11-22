Afromation Avenue comes to Philly’s historically Black 7th Ward

Jennings and Kelly decided to put together a pitch deck and requested funding from Mural Arts, the largest art organization in the city. Initially, they did not hear back.

Realizing their email never sent, they attempted again and Mural Arts wanted to set up a meeting.

“Everything we’ve been doing, we’ve learned how to do,” Jennings said. “We are artists in our own right. But I think it’s important to note that they invested in an idea. We did not pitch them with hardware, like, ‘This is what it would physically look like.’”

Jennings and Kelly emphasize that they are not formally trained artists.

“You know, we’re artists — but we’re educators first,” Kelly said. “Just letting people [know], especially young people, if you have an idea, don’t think that it’s not possible. Like, don’t give up. Try it out. Because you won’t know unless you try.”

As dedicated educators, Jennings and Kelly opted beyond a “traditional reveal” for every unveiling of Afromation Avenue.

“For us, everything is a lesson,” Jennings said.

Instead of ribbon cuttings or speeches, the two co-founders led a guided walking tour, using African American history to contextualize their work.

Elementary and high school students joined a guided group led by Jennings and Kelly who highlighted prominent landmarks and influential Black figures integral to the neighborhood’s rich history. Once home to more than 15,000 Black residents, this historic area now includes parts of Graduate Hospital, Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West and Society Hill.

The 7th Ward was a part of the Underground Railroad and was home to prominent figures like W.E.B. Du Bois and Octavius V. Catto, both renowned civil rights activists.

The tour started off on 6th Street outside Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was founded by Richard Allen, a former enslaved man, in 1794. Renowned as the oldest A.M.E. congregation, the church also holds the distinction of being “the oldest continuously Black-owned parcel of land” in the United States.

Along the way, signs are also visible along South Street and Bainbridge Street, marking the site of the former Institute for Colored Youth.

Kelly kicked off the tour by sharing the message behind “We are Connected to this Land as Seeds Are to Soil” — a sign placed outside the historic church.

“Like seeds embedded in the soil, Black families and communities have nurtured this neighborhood,” Kelly said.

“Black communities continue to be uprooted, just as a tree cannot grow without roots, the neighborhood’s essence is inseparable from the Black communities who have shaped it. So this affirmation: ‘We are connected to this land as seeds are to soil,’ serves as a reminder to this unbreakable bond,” Kelly continued. “It’s a call to resist erasure and to honor the resilience of those who have made the 7th Ward what it is today.”

And with that, the group traveled to the next stop where they learned about Andre Chaney’s first sign. At each location, the artists revealed the intent behind their work.

Jennings shared that her work is frequently influenced by Afrofuturism. Chaney described his “figure-heavy” pieces as a reflection of how his chosen affirmations are affecting people. Meanwhile, Mithsuka Berry’s creations included nature symbolism and vibrant colors drawing on their deep connections to Black cultural expression.

As the tour approached 8th and Bainbridge, Kelly noted the removal of three signs on that block. When speaking with WHYY News after the tour, Kelly said she noticed the absences when she did a run through the previous day to prepare for the tour.

“It seemed very intentional because there weren’t more signs that were taken,” said Kelly. “That’s kind of why we continue to do what we do. Because even in spaces where we’re not wanted, we still have a right to be here.”

Being funded by Mural Arts, which in turn receives funding from the city, Afromation Avenue’s signs are legally permitted to occupy the spaces that they do. They even place stickers on the back of each sign, letting city workers know not to remove them.

“I think it’s important to note that our projects are intentionally curated and we make sure that they are on the public side of the street. So, you know, we would have preferred if someone just — our contact information is on the back — if someone would have just contacted us and, you know, say they didn’t necessarily want it in front of their residential space or what have you and that would have been fine,” Jennings added. “But it’s more so the idea that someone took the time out to unscrew the screws, dismantle the sign and then get rid of it.”