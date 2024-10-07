In 1984, the Philadelphia Anti-Graffiti Network was created to use the talents of graffiti writers for public arts initiatives, setting the foundation for what Mural Arts is today. Executive Director Jane Golden worked with PAGN for a decade and said she was very grateful for those years and the support they received.

“I don’t think we’d be here without those years of working in communities and working with young people who had extraordinary talent,” Golden said.

She said when PAGN turned into Mural Arts, that opened the doors to “all ways of working,” whether that would be with a paint brush or a spray can.

“I think it’s really important to look at spray as another way of creating public art,” Golden said. “Back in the day, there were real divisions between graffiti, street art, muralism and real, legitimate public art. People saw that as sculpture and not so much even murals, and what I love about today’s contemporary climate is that all those areas, we all inspire and influence each other.”