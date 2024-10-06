LOVE Park murals urge Philadelphians to the polls

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

People in LOVE Park might notice a temporary mural adorning the lawn, placed strategically to complement the City Hall tower rising behind it. Large letters painted in the iconic red font of the Fightin’ Phils read: “Philly Will Decide.”

Is it a rallying cry for the Philly’s World Series run? Or a message to vote in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5?

Or both?

“Artists are so clever,” said Jane Golden, director of Mural Arts Philadelphia. “They are able to bring people into an issue with all kinds of visual devices”

For the record, artist Hawk Krall’s “Philly Will Decide” is about voting. It’s one of six large-scale images in “To The Polls,” Mural Arts’ biannual get-out-the-vote mural project.

“I love when artists connect with any social and civic issue, because they can shine a light on things where other people can’t,” Golden said. “That’s really what we’re trying to do.”

It’s working, according to Krall. While spending several days painting the mural in LOVE Park, random passersby let him know they were getting his still-unfinished message.

“People walk by and, like, ‘Hell yeah! Philly will decide!’” he said. “It has been super awesome.”