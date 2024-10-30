Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Nicetown-Tioga library reopened Monday after being closed for more than six months due to damage from the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that shook the Philly region in April.

Library patrons and staff were glad to see the return of a community resource.

“I am just so thrilled that it’s open,” said voracious reader Linda Diggs, who came to the library Monday. “We need our library, and I love it.”

The April earthquake, rare for the region, rocked an already compromised structure. It caused temporary braces holding up floor beams to fall, leaving parts of the first floor without adequate support, according to Free Library spokesperson Mark Graham. Philadelphia libraries frequently close due to short staffing, renovations or cooling issues.

“Since the city of Philadelphia takes the safety of every Philadelphian seriously, we needed to close to make sure the library was a safe place to be,” Graham wrote in an emailed response to questions.

The city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections declared the building unsafe in April, citing a bulged side and rear wall and a fracture on the front foundation wall. The building failed another inspection in July, due to unsafe first-floor joists. It passed its latest inspection in August.

As the first floor was being stabilized, the Free Library discovered other issues that needed fixing: electrical infrastructure that limited the capacity of the HVAC system and problems with the HVAC system itself. Those repairs have since been made, Graham said.

“We are very happy to be able to reopen and serve the community now,” he said.