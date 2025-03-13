What’s in Philly Mayor Parker’s second budget proposal for cleaning and greening

The budget address follows two City Council hearings last week where advocates called for a stronger focus on preventing illegal dumping and maintaining the city’s tree canopy.

The mayor is proposing $250,000 in additional funding for tree pruning ahead of the 2026 special events, $1 million in additional funding per year for the Department of Parks and Recreation to maintain turf and landscaping and millions of dollars for the purchase and maintenance of new planters along neighborhood commercial corridors.

“These will beautify our streets while helping to improve traffic safety,” Parker said. “If they can work in Center City and Chestnut Hill, we deserve them all over the city.”

To combat litter and illegal dumping, the budget proposal includes $8.5 million over five years for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to continue its cleaning of vacant lots, $2.5 million over five years for the District Attorney’s Office to support the Clean & Green Task Force, $750,000 per year for Clean & Green initiatives within the Department of Sanitation, more than $300,000 for a “trash and recycling cart container pilot” and $130,000 for Parks and Rec to address illegal dumping.

The mayor’s new “Clean & Green” proposals also include $75,000 per year for an environmental justice position within the Office of Sustainability, $200,000 for flood resilience planning in Eastwick, $175,000 for Clean Water Act compliance planning and $250,000 per year in additional operating support for the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

The budget comes amid a dramatic rollback of environmental efforts at the federal level. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it planned to terminate the environmental justice arm of the agency.

Money for accessible curb cuts and repaving

Finance and budget officials said the biggest chunk of proposed new capital investments next fiscal year — over $122 million — would go toward the “Clean & Green” agenda. But this total is driven by a $50 million investment in repaving and curb cuts that are in compliance with requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act proposed for next fiscal year. The city is required to build or remediate a certain number of ADA-compliant curb cuts under a 2022 settlement with disabled residents and disability rights advocates, who sued the city over its inaccessible curb cuts and sidewalks.

Capital investments in air conditioning, EV chargers and LED lighting

Parker’s budget plan includes money for HVAC upgrades at several city facilities, including adding air conditioning at the Detention Center in Northeast Philadelphia and HVAC improvements at two city-run health centers and two Office of Homeless Services facilities, according to city budget and finance officials. It also includes close to $4 million for a facilities condition assessment and HVAC design and replacement projects at libraries, which frequently close due to inadequate air conditioning and heating.

Parker’s plan also includes more than $7 million for building improvements at rec centers, which advocates say need more funding and attention for maintenance, and more than $1 million to design and install electric fueling infrastructure, LED lighting and building automation systems at city facilities through the Office of Sustainability. She’s proposing $28 million for the Department of Fleet Services to install electric fueling infrastructure at three fueling stations and buy dozens of vehicles including trash compactors, medic units and fire trucks.