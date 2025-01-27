Philly libraries are vital community hubs. Many struggle to keep their heat on

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Widener Library in North Philadelphia stayed open late several days last week, welcoming anyone who needed a place to get out of the biting cold.

But last Wednesday, when temperatures hovered between 11 and just 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the library’s doors stayed shut. A paper sign on the door read, “Closed due to building emergency.” The branch, which had served as a warming center the previous three days, was shuttered because of heating issues, according to the Free Library of Philadelphia’s website.

Shopping in a corner store nearby, Fleitte Newell described the Widener Library as a “haven” for people experiencing homelessness, for young people looking for something to do after school and for elderly people waiting for the bus.

“It’s a good resource for us to have in our community,” Newell said. “You close that, we don’t have anything.”

The Widener Library reopened the next day, but its problems with heating are not unique.

Last year, 29 library branches closed at least once because of heating issues or a combination of heating and other issues, according to data provided by the Free Library of Philadelphia. Most branches closed for just one or a handful of days, but several branches shuttered for weeks at a time. At one point in mid-November, nine branches were closed at once because of heating issues.

Fewer branches have closed due to heating issues so far this year, but the HVAC problems have not stopped. Charles Santore Library in South Philly closed for weeks after issues arose with its heater early this month, and Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philly shut its doors last week due to a broken HVAC system.

The heating issues are just one of several challenges hampering the libraries’ ability to serve their communities. Library branches closed frequently last year due to short staffing and faced a range of other building issues — including damage from an earthquake, a leaking roof, plumbing issues and a sewage cleanup. Last summer, 20 libraries closed due to broken or inadequate air conditioning. Several branches are also closed for long-term renovations.

“We have beautiful buildings, some historic, and in leaner years they have not been as maintained as we would like,” said Free Library of Philadelphia spokesperson Mark Graham in an emailed response to questions. “We are working on issues in real time, but are also looking ahead to investing in our libraries for the long term.”