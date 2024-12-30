This was one of Philly’s warmest years on record, again

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Philadelphia region experienced one of its warmest years on record in 2024.

As of Thursday, Dec. 26, Philly is on track to see its second warmest year on record, while Wilmington and Atlantic City are on track to see their fifth warmest years on record.

“We’re cooking,” said New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson. “And we continue to do so.”

2024 is the latest in a series of warm years for the Philadelphia region and the globe. Human-caused climate change is driving temperatures higher, and the recent El Niño event contributed to the balmy streak.

This year is expected to be the warmest year on record globally — and could be the first to pass a key warming threshold.

Another warm year in the Philly region

From the start of 2024 through Thursday, average temperatures in Philadelphia were the city’s second warmest in 151 years of record keeping. Other cities in New York, West Virginia, New Jersey and western Pennsylvania, including Newark and Pittsburgh, are on track to experience their top warmest year on record in 2024.

Weather stations in South Jersey and northern Delaware picked up their fifth warmest years on record through Thursday.

“So far this year, every month has been above normal in the temperature department [in Philadelphia and New Jersey],” Robinson said. “Back to last December, we’ve had 12 consecutive months of above-normal temperatures.”

2024 got off to a mild start in the Philly area with one of the city’s warmest and wettest winters on record.

“[Philly] had a very wet spring, and that really helped to hold down temperatures,” said Shel Winkley, a meteorologist at the nonprofit Climate Central. “But we got to summer and right out the gate, we had a big heat wave.”