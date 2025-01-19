Experts recommend ‘road salt diet’ as snow storm hits the Philly region

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As frigid temperatures and snow hit the region, tons of salt will be applied to roads, parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.

Road salt improves safety for drivers and pedestrians. However, it can run off roads and driveways when the snow melts or when it rains, polluting waterways. Salt dumped on roadsides can also seep into soil and groundwater.

Road salts, which contain chloride, can reduce oxygen levels in waterways, threatening fish and other species. The salt can also contaminate private water wells and cause health problems for people with high blood pressure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The impacts are long lasting — road salt can stay in the environment for decades.

Towns, counties and states can reduce their impacts by applying brine, which uses less salt, or by applying salt conservatively, said Amanda Carneiro Marques, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Drexel University who has studied the impacts of road salt.

Residents and businesses can also make a difference, she said.

“If everyone can be aware of the implications, and implement some strategies that have these benefits for the environment, that would help a lot,” Carneiro Marques said.

Some studies have found that private salt application rates are several times higher than the rates used by public road maintenance agencies.