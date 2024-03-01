This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

As Philadelphia comes off a string of unseasonably warm February days, the city is closing out one of its warmest — and wettest — winters on record.

Despite Leap Day’s chilly winds, the period from the beginning of December through the end of February, known as meteorological winter, is on track to rank ninth warmest and fifth wettest since records began in the late 1800s. The Philadelphia region saw daily average temperatures of over 40 degrees Fahrenheit and a total of more than 15 inches of precipitation through Wednesday night.

“It’s another warm winter, when we’ve had several warm winters over the past decade or so,” said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

Winter is the fastest-warming season in Pennsylvania and the eastern half of the country. Human-caused climate change is bringing warmer temperatures and more intense precipitation to the Philly region. The development of more heat-trapping surfaces over time also contributes to higher temperatures.