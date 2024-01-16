Philadelphia area breaks nearly 2-year drought with over 1 inch of snow

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The snow drought in the Philadelphia region finally came to an end after 715 days.

More than 1″ of snow fell Monday night into Tuesday, breaking the nearly two year record.

January 29, 2022, was the last time the city had over 1″ of snow. In November, Philadelphia’s measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking the longest streak on record.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Meteorologist Karen Rogers says Philadelphia international Airport has recorded 1.5″, adding that while most of the accumulating snow is over, updated snow results are still coming in.

“Weak storm, but we’ll take it,” Meteorologist Adam Joseph wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The snow will contribute to a slippery Tuesday commute with some snow still on the roadways in the morning.

Several schools in the Philadelphia area are also starting on a delay Tuesday.

The coastline was expected to get between a coating to 1 inch of snow by Tuesday, with possibly one to two inches through most of South Jersey.

The snow is expected to wrap up by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Then, there is another snow chance later in the week on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region through 1 p.m. Tuesday.