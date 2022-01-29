Road crews in Philadelphia in a race against heavy snowfall, high winds

    By
  • Bryanna Gallagher, 6abc
    • January 29, 2022
A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on January 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A plow truck waits for snow fall to accumulate in Philadelphia on January 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Road crews in Philadelphia had their hands full trying to stay ahead of the snow on Saturday morning.

The heavy snowfall combined with drifting snow from high winds made it a tough battle.

The city said it was focusing on snow emergency routes. They say the goal is not to keep streets clear, but passable.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson was in Spring Garden and found plow trucks passing by every few minutes as 22nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It wasn’t just road crews having a tough time out there as the nor’easter struck.

Related Content

Drenard Mitchell told us he regretted wearing sneakers for his walk to work.

“I walked all the way from Brewerytown to here,” he said. “It was rough. The snow wasn’t shoveled up so I was walking in sneakers in the snow.”

One bold golfer said he’s not letting the weather slow down his game.

“I moved here from Texas a couple of years ago and I used to be able to golf year-round,” Kirk Clark said. “I’m just trying to replicate that.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate