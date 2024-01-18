Snow is on the way for the Philly region. Here’s the latest forecast
The area's first measurable amount of snowfall in nearly two years came earlier this week. Now it's time for round two.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The region finally gets above freezing today, but accumulating snow and an arctic blast are on the way.
Thursday
Wind chills this morning are just in the teens, but it’s not as harsh in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 35 with a flurry possible, especially north and west.
Friday
6abc has issued an AccuWeather Alert for another round of accumulating snow.
Snow develops overnight and continues throughout the day. There will be impacts to both the morning and evening commutes.
This looks like a mainly all snow event for our area. There could be a period of mixing along the immediate coast before a changeover to snow.
Snow totals look to be a general 2-4″ with lesser amounts at the immediate coast due to mixing. We’re also watching the potential for a zone that picks up slightly more totals.
Expect another unseasonably cold day, high 31.
Saturday
We’ve issued an AccuWeather Alert for this bitterly cold day. Morning wind chills may be below zero for some. We’ll see some sun, but it will be a brutally cold day outside with 40mph gusts possible, high 25.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, blustery and cold, high 31.
Monday
Sun and clouds, high 36.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and more seasonable, high 43.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a shower around, high 46.
