Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and multiple counties in the metro area are under winter storm warnings as heavy snow is possible.

Portions of northern Delaware, southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania could see snowfall between 5 and 6 inches Friday. On top of this, temperatures are expected to rapidly drop into the teens late Friday and any untreated roads will become icy and dangerous, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.

“We’re going to literally have hundreds of vehicles, hundreds of people out on the street fighting this fight, taking care of this snow, taking care of this ice, and we need your help,” said Adam Thiel, managing director for the city, during a news conference Thursday — adding Philadelphia is the “bullseye” for the storm system.

“We need you to take this seriously; if you don’t have to be on the roads, don’t be on the roads,” he said.

The School District of Philadelphia announced it will close all schools and offices Friday because of the storm. Classes will not be held remotely and athletics and extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

“As a father of three children who are grown now, I remember the importance and the joy of being able to get out and play in [the] snow,” Watlington said. “It’s been 700 days, I’m told, since the last snow event in the city … so we’re inviting our young people to get out and enjoy the snow.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the collaborating agencies “are prepared” and are “getting to work in order to make it happen.”

“Each and every one of you… are our priorities,” Parker said. “You all are our customers and it is our intention to get to you and where you live.”

Clean and Green Initiatives director Carlton Williams said street crews have up to “43,000 times” the normal amount of salt needed “to fight this event.”

“Our goal is to make these roads as passable as possible and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible,” Williams said.

According to current models, snow will begin at 4 a.m. Friday morning and cease by 10 p.m. Williams said the freezing rain and temperatures with Monday’s storm system made clearing streets a challenge, and the primary objective is to “ensure smaller side and residential streets be treated as well as primary and secondary streets.”

“While it is important that we treat these major arteries, it is equally important to treat those small streets because simply put, you can’t get to those primary streets if you can’t leave your home,” Williams said.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Lee said the morning rush may see a little snow, but heavy snow will fall during the afternoon.

“If you have to venture out, make sure to give yourself extra time while traveling to and from your destination,” Lee said. “Make sure to pack an emergency kit in your car with you that includes blankets, water, [and] maybe some snacks along the way as well.”

In case people need to get to work Friday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority has announced $5 flat parking rates for parking garages in Center City. Residential parking permits will not be enforced during the snow emergency.