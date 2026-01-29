This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As the East Coast digs out from a massive snowstorm, a potential nor’easter could bring more snow to parts of the Philadelphia region this weekend.

A “bomb cyclone,” or a rapidly intensifying storm, is forming off the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday.

“This is going to be a monster storm. It is going to rapidly intensify as we get this fresh injection of arctic air that comes in here Thursday, Friday, and that helps develop the storm with upper-level energy,” said Meteorologist Adam Joseph.

The system is expected to bring snow to North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Virginia.