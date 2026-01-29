Philadelphians urged to prevent frozen pipes as temperatures continue to drop

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As freezing temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to persist through Sunday, water utilities are bracing for a surge in frozen pipes, leaks and water main breaks.

When temperatures drop below 32 degrees for more than 72 hours, pipes are at greater risk of freezing and bursting, especially when water sits unused overnight. Frozen plumbing can put pressure on pipes and cause a rupture.

“It’s like when you put water in [ice cube trays in] your freezer … you put that water in the freezer and over time it becomes ice. Well, the same thing happens in your plumbing,” said Kinya Kirby, a water customer care manager for the Philadelphia Water Department.

Over the past week, the water department has received 63 phone calls from ratepayers whose water stopped running, 74 reports of leaks and more than 100 notifications about water leaking into cellars.

The last time Philadelphia faced freezing temperatures for more than seven days was in January 2018, when the water department responded to 366 water main breaks.

As temperatures are expected to reach as low as 0 degrees on Saturday, the water department is predicting a spike in leaks and water main breaks and has deployed additional staff.

Sunday’s snowstorm could compound the issue, the water department said, as heaps of snow remain unplowed. The water department is urging ratepayers to clear their curb boxes of snow and ice so workers can respond quickly. They are typically located on the sidewalk and covered with a metal plate.