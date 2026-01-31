Philadelphia water department responds to water main break that turned streets and sidewalks into sheets of ice
As the temperatures remain below zero, the city of Philadelphia has responded to a spike in water main breaks.Listen 0:57
Philadelphia Water Department crews are working to restore water service to about 50 properties after a water main break on Thursday night in the Fairmount section of the city.
A customer called the City’s water emergency hotline just before midnight to report water running down the 2300 block of Aspen Street.
On Friday afternoon, neighbors told WHYY News that ice had covered streets and sidewalks in the area. Workers used shovels and salt to break up dangerous ice that had formed several blocks from the water main break.
An emergency crew isolated an active leak by shutting down an 8-inch water main.
As freezing temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to persist through Sunday, water utilities are responding to a surge in water main breaks.
When temperatures drop below 32 degrees for an extended period, the ground can freeze, putting pressure on pipes, which can also contract in cold weather.
The last time Philadelphia faced freezing temperatures for more than seven days was in January 2018, when the water department responded to 366 water main breaks.
Bill Rapone, an 80-year-old Vietnam veteran, told news partner 6abc that his home was flooded following Thursday night’s water main break. Firefighters had to help him turn off the heater after water filled his basement, he told 6abc.
“I was upstairs getting ready for bed … The next thing I know I hear this rumbling, and my neighbor, I heard her banging. So I came out … I thought it was just in the street. The water main broke, I guess, and my basement – I think I got the worst of it,” he said.
Customers with property affected by the leak should call 215-685-6300 and press option 1 for the emergency desk. Residents can call the same number to report a water main break.
6abc contributed to this story.
