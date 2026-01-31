From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Water Department crews are working to restore water service to about 50 properties after a water main break on Thursday night in the Fairmount section of the city.

A customer called the City’s water emergency hotline just before midnight to report water running down the 2300 block of Aspen Street.

On Friday afternoon, neighbors told WHYY News that ice had covered streets and sidewalks in the area. Workers used shovels and salt to break up dangerous ice that had formed several blocks from the water main break.

An emergency crew isolated an active leak by shutting down an 8-inch water main.

As freezing temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to persist through Sunday, water utilities are responding to a surge in water main breaks.